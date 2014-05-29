LONDON May 29 Kingfisher, Europe's No.
1 home improvement retailer, posted a 20 percent surge in first
quarter retail profit and said it would pay a 100 million pound
($167 million) special dividend as part of its new plans for
extra shareholder rewards.
The group, which runs market leader B&Q in Britain and
trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Thursday
retail profit for the 13 weeks to May 3 rose to 142 million
pounds, just below a company compiled consensus forecast of 145
million pounds.
Boosted by much better weather than in the same period a
year ago, group sales at stores open over a year rose 6.1
percent, including growth of 1.6 rise in France and 10.1 percent
in the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.5986 British Pounds)
