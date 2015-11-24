LONDON Nov 24 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, missed forecasts with a 6.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by a soft market in France and adverse foreign exchange movements.

The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Tuesday it made a retail profit of 223 million pounds ($338 million) in the 13 weeks to Oct. 31.

That compared to analysts' average forecast of 234 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

The outcome was impacted by 17 million pounds of adverse foreign exchange movements on the translation of non-sterling profits and around 5 million pounds of additional store development activity in France and Poland compared to last year. ($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (Reporting by james davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)