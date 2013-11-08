NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
, which has been grounded for more than a year,
reported yet another quarterly loss with no income from
operations.
Net loss was 7.16 billion rupees ($114.4 million) for its
fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss
of 7.54 billion rupees a year earlier, Kingfisher said in a
filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.
Kingfisher, once India's no.2 carrier and headed by
flamboyant liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has not flown since
October last year for want of cash. Bids to revive operations
have seen little success so far.
The company reiterated on Friday that it was exploring
various options to recapitalise and resume operations and that
talks were on with prospective investors.
Kingfisher was in talks with a foreign investor for a
potential stake sale, Chairman Mallya had said on Sept. 24,
without naming any investor. Mallya has said several times in
the past that the company was in talks with potential investors,
but the plans have not materialised so far.
($1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)