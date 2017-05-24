LONDON May 24 Home improvements retailer
Kingfisher reported on Wednesday a 0.6 percent fall in
first-quarter sales from stores open for more than a year, due
to weak sales in France, where the firm remains cautious about
prospects.
Like-for-like sales were down 5.5 percent in France, but
rose 3.5 percent in Britain and Ireland, the company said.
Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and
Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said
total group sales rose to 2.86 billion pounds ($3.71 billion) in
the three months ended April 30 from 2.72 billion pounds in the
same period the year before.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey and Arathy S Nair; Editing by Mark
Potter)