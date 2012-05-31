LONDON May 31 Kingfisher, Europe's
biggest home improvements retailer, posted a steep fall in first
quarter profit, hurt by a weakening euro and April's torrential
rain which put British and French shoppers off buying seasonal
ranges.
The firm, which runs the market-leading B&Q chain in Britain
as well as Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere,
also faced tough comparisons with a period of buoyant trading
last year when sales were boosted by fine spring
weather.
Kingfisher, with about 950 stores in eight countries in
Europe and Asia, said on Thursday its retail profit fell 8.6
percent to 160 million pounds ($248.5 million) in the three
months to April 30.
That puts it at the bottom end of analyst forecasts which
ranged between 160-165 million pounds, according to a company
poll.
The outcome also reflected the currency impact of a weaker
euro and Polish zloty on conversion into sterling.
Even excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations,
sales at stores open over a year fell 4.8 percent year-on-year.
The biggest drag was in the UK and Ireland where sales dropped
10.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.
The drop in the UK and Ireland compares to a fourth quarter
decline of 2.5 percent and analysts' consensus expectations of a
fall of 10 percent.
First quarter like-for-like sales at Castorama France fell
0.8 percent and were up 2.4 percent at Brico Depot France
stores, versus rises of 2.9 percent and 5.7 percent respectively
in the previous quarter.
Many European retailers are suffering as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures, and as shoppers fret over the implications
of the euro zone debt crisis.
Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 home improvements retailer
behind U.S. groups Lowe's and Home Depot, has
generally performed better than most, offsetting weak demand in
many of its markets with a drive to improve profitability by
buying more goods centrally, and directly, from cheaper
manufacturing centres like China.
In March the firm posted a 20 percent rise in 2011/12
profit.