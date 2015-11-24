(Adds detail, shares, analyst comment)
By James Davey
LONDON Nov 24 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, missed forecasts with a near
7 percent fall in quarterly profit, as a soft market in France
and currency movements offset a robust performance in Britain,
where the economy is stronger.
Shares in the group, which trades as Castorama and Brico
Depot in France, its most profitable market, and B&Q and
Screwfix in Britain, fell by up to 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
Kingfisher "clearly expects current subdued levels of trade
(in France) to continue against a market expectation of a slight
improvement," said Haitong Research analyst Tony Shiret, who has
a "sell" stance on the stock.
He reckons consensus expectations for full 2015-16 year
pretax profit, 681 million pounds ($1 billion) before the
update, will fall by about 10 million pounds.
Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 do-it-yourself (DIY) player
behind U.S. companies Lowe's and Home Depot, made
a retail profit of 223 million pounds ($338 million) in the 13
weeks to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.
That was below analysts' average forecast of 234 million
pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus, and down 6.6
percent from the same period last year.
The shortfall reflected a France trading profit miss of
about 9 million pounds.
Kingfisher was also hit by 17 million pounds of adverse
foreign exchange movements on the translation of non-sterling
profits and around 5 million pounds of additional store
development costs in France and Poland compared with last year.
"Trading conditions have followed a similar trend to the
first half...reflecting the more encouraging macroeconomic
backdrop in the UK offset by a softer market in France," said
Chief Executive Véronique Laury.
In France, sales at stores open more than a year rose 0.1
percent, compared to analysts' average forecast of a rise of 0.5
percent, reflecting a flat overall home improvement market and a
slow house building market.
In the UK, like-for-like sales increased 4.6 percent, ahead
of analysts' consensus forecast of up 3.7 percent, with Screwfix
the standout performer with like-for-like sales up 13.3 percent.
Total group sales fell 2.5 percent to 2.65 billion pounds.
In March Laury detailed plans to reshape Kingfisher,
including closing 60 B&Q stores, cutting the number of product
lines, developing unified garden and bathroom businesses and
starting a revitalisation programme for big stores across
Europe.
She said on Tuesday that strategy was making good progress.
An update on financial targets will be issued early next year.
Shares in Kingfisher, up 13 percent over the last year, were
down 1.5 pence at 343.6 pence at 1002 GMT, valuing the business
at 7.95 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6613 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle, Jane Merriman and Adrian Croft)