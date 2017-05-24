* Transformation plan causing some disruption
* Weak sales in France also hit business
* Shares fall as much as seven percent
By Arathy S Nair
May 24 Britain's Kingfisher warned of
supply disruption related to its five-year transformation plan
as the home improvements retailer posted lower underlying
quarterly sales because of weakness in France.
Shares in the company fell as much as 7 percent, placing it
on course for its biggest percentage drop since December and
making it the biggest loser on the FTSE bluechip index.
In the three months to the end of April, Kingfisher reported
a 0.6 percent fall in sales in stores open for more than a year.
Analysts at UBS had estimated sales would increase by 1
percent, while analysts at Davy Research expected a rise of 0.3
percent.
Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and
Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said
like-for-like sales were down 5.5 percent in France, but rose
3.5 percent in Britain and Ireland.
In March, Kingfisher had warned that the effect of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union and potential disruption from
the French election could hit trade in its two main markets.
Reports from other London-listed retailers painted a mixed
picture on Wednesday.
Marks & Spencer, one of the best known names in
British retail, warned the trading environment remained tough as
it posted a 10 percent decline in annual profit.
Dixons Carphone, however, sounded a more optimistic
note, confirming it expected annual profit to rise by around
nine percent and said it had not seen any changes in UK consumer
behaviour.
"ONE KINGFISHER" DISRUPTION
Last year, Kingfisher set out a strategy to boost annual
profit by 500 million pounds ($650 million) from 2021 that will
cost 800 million pounds over five years to deliver.
The plan involves unifying product ranges across the
business, improving e-commerce capabilities and driving
efficiencies.
The company said it was experiencing some business
disruption given the scale of change related to its "One
Kingfisher" transformation plan, as it cleared old ranges,
marketed new ranges and rolled out a unified IT platform.
"This...could get worse as the year progresses. It is hard
to run a business and implement this degree of change without
impacting the customer experience," said Investec analyst Kate
Calvert, who has a "sell" rating on the stock.
A Kingfisher spokesman told Reuters "the situation is
improving," but that some disruption was expected to continue as
there are still a lot of unified product ranges to come in.
"While the group remains on track to deliver full-year
targets, it is also clear that these risks (from One plan) will
persist throughout what will be a busy year for the group," said
Davy analyst Michael Mitchell, who has a "neutral" rating on the
stock.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair, James Davey and Tenzin Pema;
Editing by Mark Potter/Keith Weir)