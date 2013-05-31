NEW DELHI May 31 India's debt-laden Kingfisher
Airlines Ltd, which has not flown since last October,
reported yet another quarter of loss, and the resumption of
operations is still not in sight as it struggles to win
regulatory approvals.
Kingfisher, once India's No.2 carrier, said net loss
widened to 21.42 billion rupees ($380 million) for its fiscal
fourth quarter ending in March, compared with a net loss of 11.5
billion rupees a year earlier.
The company, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, is
estimated to owe about $2.5 billion to banks, airports and
others and its flying licences expired at the end of last year.
Kingfisher has twice submitted revival plans to the sector
regulator in bids to restart the airline, with parent UB Group
committing initial funding, but is yet to win approval.
Kingfisher had never made a profit in its eight years of
operations.
($1 = 56.2450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)