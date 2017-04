NEW DELHI Aug 14 Grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd reported on Wednesday yet another quarterly loss as it had no income from operations.

Cash-strapped Kingfisher, which has not flown since last October, said net loss was 11.57 billion rupees ($189.4 million) for the three months to end-June, compared with a net loss of 6.51 billion rupees reported in the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 61.0850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)