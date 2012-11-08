MUMBAI Nov 8 Shares in India's Kingfisher Airlines slumped as much as 4.7 percent on Thursday after reporting its July-September net loss had widened to 7.54 billion rupees ($139.46 million), compared with a loss of 4.69 billion rupees a year earlier.

Kingfisher shares were down 3.1 percent as of 0349 GMT after the results posted earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Michael Urquhart)