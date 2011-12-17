Dec 17 Indian conglomerate Sahara group
will give a loan of more than 2.5 billion rupees ($47.4 million)
to cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines, to help the
carrier continue operations, the Times of India reported on
Saturday, citing sources.
Kingfisher, India's third largest airline by market share,
has been struggling to raise funds to continue operations and
repay debt.
The carrier, majority-owned by Vijay Mallya controlled UB
group, has a debt of about 65 billion rupees and its creditors
have asked the airline to raise at least $160 million in equity.
"We neither confirm nor deny speculation," Ravi Nedungadi,
group chief financial officer and president of UB Group, was
quoted as saying in the report.
Early this year, the Sahara group invested $100 million in
Force India for a 42.5 percent stake and now co-owns the Formula
One motor racing team with Kingfisher Airlines Chairman Vijay
Mallya.
Spokesmen for both Kingfisher Airlines and Sahara group
declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Aniruddha Basu in MUMBAI)