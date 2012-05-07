NEW DELHI May 7 India's Kingfisher Airlines will start paying January salaries starting from Wednesday, Chairman Vijay Mallya wrote in a letter to employees, as the debt-laden carrier struggles to retain staff.

"It is my personal endeavour to not only clear the January salary but also clear a significant part of the February salary by the end of this month itself," Mallya wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

The airlines also expects to re-enter a distribution network with the International Air Transport Association "very shortly," Mallya said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)