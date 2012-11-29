LONDON Nov 29 Kingfisher, Europe's No.
1 home improvements retailer, posted a 6 percent fall in
third-quarter profit, hit by a fall in sales in its main markets
in France and the UK as well as unfavourable foreign exchange
movements.
The group, which runs B&Q and Screwfix in the UK as well as
Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere said on
Thursday it made a retail profit of 257 million pounds ($411
million) in the 13 weeks to Oct. 27.
That compared to an analysts' average forecast of 255
million pounds, according to a company poll, and 273 million
pounds made in the same period last year.
Total sales fell 3.9 percent to 2.71 billion pounds, with
sales at stores open over a year down 2.8 percent on a constant
currency basis.
Like-for-like sales fell 2.8 percent in France and were down
3.8 percent in the UK and Ireland.
Retail profit was adversely impacted by 16 million pounds
due to translating euro and Polish zloty overseas profits into
sterling.