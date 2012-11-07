NEW DELHI Nov 7 Ailing Kingfisher Airlines needs to raise or commit at least $1 billion by Nov. 30, the chairman of State Bank of India told reporters on Wednesday, adding that lenders are not looking at liquidating the carrier's assets as of now.

The bank is the leader of a 17-bank consortium, which has lent about $1.4 billion to the debt-ridden carrier.

Kingfisher, once India's second-largest airline, has not flown since the start of October after a protest by employees, unpaid since March, turned violent.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)