A passenger aircraft of India's Kingfisher Airlines is seen during ''India Aviation 2008'', India's first civil aviation exhibition and conference, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI The lenders to struggling Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) are trying to help it and are open to extending further loans to the carrier, said the leader of a consortium of the airline's banks.

"We are trying to help Kingfisher," State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Choudhuri told Reuters on Monday morning.

Asked if banks were open to lending more funds to the cash-starved airline, he said, "everything is on the table".

Kingfisher shares rose more than 2 percent after the SBI chairman's comments.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tony Munroe)