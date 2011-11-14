MUMBAI Nov 14 Creditors to India's Kingfisher Airlines have asked it to raise 8 billion rupees ($159.6 million) equity and would not consider debt restructuring unless the troubled airline has a credible plan in place, managing director of State Bank of India said on Monday.

The state-run bank leads a 13-bank consortium of lenders to Kingfisher.

The airline has a proposal to sell real estate in Mumbai to raise funds, Hemant Contractor told reporters.

Shares in Kingfisher rose more than 7 percent early on Monday on a newspaper report the cash-strapped carrier would consider proposals, including selling property, to cut its $1.3 billion debt by more than half.

At 0506 GMT, shares in Kingfisher were trading up 4.07 percent at 20.40 rupees in a firm Mumbai market. ($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)