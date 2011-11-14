MUMBAI Nov 14 Shares of India's Kingfisher Airlines rose more than 4 percent on Monday on a newspaper report the cash-strapped carrier would consider proposals, including selling property, to cut its $1.3 billion debt by more than half.

The Economic Times said, the airline was also likely to propose a preferential issue of shares to investors, to meet a key demand of banks that are insisting its billionaire-founder Vijay Mallya bring in more funds.

Kingfisher shares had plunged as much as 18 percent on Friday to an all-time low of 17.7 rupees after the airline said it was dropping unprofitable routes and speeding up a fleet reconfiguration, which would see its daily schedule of flights drop to 300 from 340.

At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), shares in Kingfisher Airlines were trading up 4.07 percent at 20.45 rupees in a firm Mumbai market . (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)