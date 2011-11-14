BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
MUMBAI Nov 14 Shares of India's Kingfisher Airlines rose more than 4 percent on Monday on a newspaper report the cash-strapped carrier would consider proposals, including selling property, to cut its $1.3 billion debt by more than half.
The Economic Times said, the airline was also likely to propose a preferential issue of shares to investors, to meet a key demand of banks that are insisting its billionaire-founder Vijay Mallya bring in more funds.
Kingfisher shares had plunged as much as 18 percent on Friday to an all-time low of 17.7 rupees after the airline said it was dropping unprofitable routes and speeding up a fleet reconfiguration, which would see its daily schedule of flights drop to 300 from 340.
At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), shares in Kingfisher Airlines were trading up 4.07 percent at 20.45 rupees in a firm Mumbai market . (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----