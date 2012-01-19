MUMBAI Jan 19 Shares of India's troubled Kingfisher Airlines rose over 4 percent in early trades after a report in the Economic Times said SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong-based distressed debt company, was in talks to invest around $280 million in the airline.

The deal to invest in debt-laden Kingfisher could be finalised by the end of the month, the report added.

($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)