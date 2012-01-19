US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as banks gain, tech recovers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Jan 19 Shares of India's troubled Kingfisher Airlines rose over 4 percent in early trades after a report in the Economic Times said SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong-based distressed debt company, was in talks to invest around $280 million in the airline.
The deal to invest in debt-laden Kingfisher could be finalised by the end of the month, the report added.
($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
June 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.