MUMBAI Oct 3 India's Kingfisher Airlines fell 4.9 percent, down almost by its daily limit move of 5 percent, after cancelling all flights through Thursday because of labour unrest and being ordered to submit a revival plan before it can fly again.

Shares in Kingfisher were down 4.9 percent as of 0346 GMT on Wednesday, after slumping nearly 5 percent in each of the previous two sessions. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)