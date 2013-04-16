MUMBAI, April 16 India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd shares fell as much as 4.8 percent to a record low of 6.90 rupees and headed for a third consecutive losing session on fears regulators may not allow the carrier to restart operations, two dealers said.

Grounded Kingfisher Airlines submitted a plan on April 10 to India's aviation regulator to restart operations.

Kingfisher shares were down 4.1 percent at 6.95 rupees as of 0411 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)