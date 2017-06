Customers stand at a Kingfisher Airlines reservation office at the domestic airport in Mumbai, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Kingfisher Airline (KING.NS) rise by the maximum daily limit of 5 percent after TV news channels reported the company has submitted a revival plan to the civil aviation authorities, without citing sources.

Kingfisher was not immediately available to comment.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation regulator, suspended Kingfisher's licence to fly in October after months of cancelled flights and staff walkouts.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)