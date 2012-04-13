A plane prepares to land at an airport in New Delhi June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Indian airline companies rose on mounting expectations their foreign peers will soon be allowed to buy stakes in them, despite the government deferring a decision on this on Thursday.

Under current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying stakes in Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.

The cabinet approval to the restructuring of national carrier Air India also helped the mood as it accounts for the bulk of the industry's losses.

Indian carriers are laden with $20 billion of debt and probably lost $2.5 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March, according to consultancy firm Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation.

SpiceJet (SPJT.BO), which rose 15.5 percent, was the biggest gainer. Analysts say the company would be a preferred partner for foreign airlines once the FDI is allowed, mainly because of promoters' funding support and a cleaner balance sheet.

Promoter Kalanithi Maran on Tuesday infused 994.4 million rupees into SpiceJet.

Shares in Jet Airways (JET.NS) rose 3 percent and Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) 3.6 percent.

