BRIEF-Autolite India approves conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines has paid its staff salaries for June and July 2012, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Kingfisher, which has been stripped of its flying licence and has not flown since October, owes an estimated $2.5 billion to banks, staff, airports and oil companies. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee