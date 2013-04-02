NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines has paid its staff salaries for June and July 2012, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Kingfisher, which has been stripped of its flying licence and has not flown since October, owes an estimated $2.5 billion to banks, staff, airports and oil companies. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Sunil Nair)