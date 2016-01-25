LONDON Jan 25 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, said on Monday it was
targeting a 500 million pounds ($715 million) increase in
sustainable annual profit in five years time.
In a statement released ahead of a presentation to investors
and analysts on the firm's long term strategy the firm also said
it planned a capital return of 600 million pounds over the next
three years in addition to annual dividend payments.
Kingfisher trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and
Castorama and Brico Depot in France, its most profitable market.
($1 = 0.6991 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)