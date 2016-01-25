* Targets 500 mln stg profit uplift in 5 years
* Says plan will cost 800 mln pounds
* Will return 600 mln pounds to shareholders
* Shares fall up to 4.8 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 25 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, announced a plan on Monday to
boost profit by 500 million pounds ($712 million) a year from
2021 that will cost 800 million pounds over the next five years
to deliver.
In a strategy update, Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and
Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and
other countries, also said it planned to return 600 million
pounds to shareholders over the next three years through share
buybacks, in addition to annual dividend payments.
Kingfisher sees a huge opportunity in Europe's 235 billion
pound home improvement market but says it needs to become a more
unified company to take advantage of it.
Shares in the group fell up to 4.8 percent as investors
baulked at the cost of the plan, which entails improving the
company's operational and ecommerce capabilities and driving
efficiencies across the group.
"The issue here is the credibility of the plan and the
market's view of the likelihood of successful execution," said
Haitong Research analyst Tony Shiret.
"We remain sellers because we do not believe that Kingfisher
will deliver this plan."
Analysts also said Kingfisher Chief Executive Véronique
Laury's assessment that the company's "pre-transformation
performance" would be broadly in line with the macroeconomic
backdrop in its respective markets, was pretty downbeat.
Laury succeeded Ian Cheshire as CEO in December 2014 and in
March detailed plans to reshape Kingfisher, including closing 60
B&Q stores while opening more Screwfix outlets, cutting product
lines, developing unified garden and bathroom businesses and
revitalising its big stores across Europe.
"With a clear roadmap now in place alongside clear long-term
targets, the size of the five-year opportunity is significant,"
said Laury.
Kingfisher made a pretax profit of 675 million pounds in the
2014-15 financial year and prior to Monday's update analysts
were on average forecasting 667 million pounds for 2015-16.
The company, the world's No. 3 home improvement player
behind U.S. firms Lowe's and Home Depot, said its
five-year plan would hit profits in the first year by about 50
million pounds and by about 70-100 million pounds in the second.
The 800 million pound cost of the plan was made up of profit
and loss costs of 220 million pounds, one off costs of 270
million pounds and capital expenditure of 310 million pounds.
Chief Financial Officer Karen Witts said the recent sale of
B&Q rival Homebase by Home Retail to Wesfarmers
, which intends to rebrand the chain as Bunnings, would
have no bearing on B&Q's strategy.
Kingfisher shares were down 14.5 pence at 330.4 pence at
0947 GMT, valuing the business at 7.6 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7018 pounds)
