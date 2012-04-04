NEW DELHI, April 4 Indian tax authorities have asked debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines to clear service tax dues of 600 million rupees ($11.84 million) at the earliest, a top finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

"There is no question of leeway to Kingfisher on payment of service tax," S.K. Goel, chairman of India's Central Board of Excise and Customs, told reporters.

Goel also said the airline's bank accounts have been defrozen.

Kingfisher's billionaire chairman Vijay Mallya told its employees earlier this week that the company had paid 200 million rupees of service tax. ($1 = 50.69 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)