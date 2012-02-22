NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's Kingfisher Airlines still has 400 million rupees ($8.1 million) due in tax for the fiscal year ending in March, S.K. Goel, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, told reporters on Wednesday. ($1 = 49.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)