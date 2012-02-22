US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's Kingfisher Airlines still has 400 million rupees ($8.1 million) due in tax for the fiscal year ending in March, S.K. Goel, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, told reporters on Wednesday. ($1 = 49.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.