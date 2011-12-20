(Adds details, shares)
* Airline has $24.6 mln in income tax dues
* Kingfisher agrees to pay dues by end March
* Govt initiates proceedings to recover dues
NEW DELHI, Dec 20 Cash-strapped Indian
carrier Kingfisher Airlines has not deposited with the
government most of the income tax it deducted from its
employees' salaries for the last two fiscal years, junior
finance minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Kingfisher has about 1.3 billion rupees ($24.6 million) of
tax deducted at source (TDS) to be deposited with the government
and has committed to pay it by the end of the current financial
year to March 2012, S.S. Palanimanickam told parliament in a
written reply.
"Survey has been conducted in case of Kingfisher Airlines,
which revealed that the airline had not adhered to TDS
provisions," the minister said.
The government has initiated proceedings to recover the
default amount, levy interest on delayed payment, and take
further statutory actions, the minister said.
A Kingfisher spokesman did not immediately respond to calls
and e-mail queries.
Earlier this month, tax officials had temporarily frozen 11
bank accounts of Kingfisher Airlines after the airline failed to
pay service tax dues.
Debt-laden Kingfisher, which has been grounding planes and
cutting routes to stay afloat, is scouting for funds and is
negotiating with its lenders for 7 billion rupees of working
capital loans.
It has a current debt of about 65 billion rupees to a
consortium of banks led by top lender State Bank of India
.
The airline aims to cut debt to 37 billion rupees through
sale and lease back of aircraft, sale of a property in Mumbai
and conversion of rupee loans into lower interest foreign loans.
Lenders to Kingfisher are awaiting a report on the airline's
viability before they approve a $133 million loan, sources told
Reuters on Monday.
Shares in Kingfisher were down 1.84 percent at 21.35 rupees
in afternoon trade in a weak Mumbai market. They had traded as
high as 67.70 rupees in January.
($1=52.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; writing by Aniruddha Basu; editing
by)