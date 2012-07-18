NEW DELHI, July 18 India's Kingfisher Airlines
has service tax dues of 500 million rupees ($9.1
million), and tax authorities are working to take "legal action"
against the debt-laden carrier, a senior tax official said on
Wednesday.
"The action is that, one, we issue them a show cause notice
and tell them that this is their liability and this is their
dues, and they pay along with interest," S.K. Goel, chairman of
the Central Board of Excise and Customs told reporters.
"And then (we) also propose imposition of penalty," Goel
said.
The airline is already under immense pressure from lenders
to work out a turnaround plan. Kingfisher has never made a
profit. Its share of India's domestic airline industry fallen
from second to last among the six big carriers after it was
forced to ground most of its fleet.
($1 = 55.1450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)