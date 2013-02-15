NEW DELHI Feb 15 India's UB Group, the parent of debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines, said it was in talks with lenders to the carrier to cut their exposure by using proceeds from a stake sale in a group company to Diageo Plc .

The statement comes days after lenders to Kingfisher said they would move ahead towards recovering $1.4 billion of loans in default after the company failed to come up with a viable funding plan.

UK drinks group Diageo agreed last November to buy a 53.4 percent stake in UB Group-controlled United Spirits Ltd for $2.1 billion under a two-stage process.

Kingfisher, which has been stripped of its flying licence and has not flown since October, owes an estimated $2.5 billion to banks, staff, airports and oil companies. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)