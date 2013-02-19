An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gain by its daily limit of 5 percent after controlling stakeholder United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL.NS) raised the amount it can lend to the ailing carrier.

United Breweries said it had raised the limit of loans for Kingfisher to 7.5 billion rupees from 3 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The statement came after lenders to Kingfisher said on February 12 that they would take initial steps towards recovering $1.4 billion of loans in default after the company failed to come up with a viable funding plan.

UB Group, the parent of both Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries, has told lenders it would consider using proceeds from a stake sale in a separate group company to Diageo Plc(DGE.L).

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)