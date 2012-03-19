* Quits airline's board of directors on health grounds
MUMBAI, March 19 Kingfisher Airlines
was hit with a regulatory challenge after the last of its
independent directors quit amid growing concerns about the
struggling Indian carrier's survival.
Anil Kumar Ganguly resigned from the company's board of
directors due to ill health over the past few months that
prevented him attending normal activities, Kingfisher Airlines
said on Monday.
The latest resignation comes less than a week after another
member, Vijay Amritraj, quit the board of Kingfisher. The
company had cited an increase in Amritraj's travel schedule and
other commitments for the resignation.
Ganguly's resignation had left Kingfisher without an
independent director on its board, which, analysts said,
violated the market regulatory norms for listed companies and it
would have to bring some independent members on the board at the
earliest to ensure its operations are not impacted.
The company has been left with three board members - its
chairman Vijay Mallya, vice-chairman Subhash Gupte and the
carrier's parent chief financial officer Ravi Nedungadi,
according to the company website.
Kingfisher, which has a debt of $1.3 billion, is facing near
collapse as banks have so far refused to lend it more for
day-to-day operation and massive cutback in flights have reduced
revenues, leaving the carrier with little cash to pay its
employees, airports and tax authorities.
The carrier, controlled by flamboyant liquor baron Vijay
Mallya, has almost halved its daily flights from the scheduled
200 after some pilots refused to report for work and a
suspension by global industry body IATA from its settlement
system restricted bookings through overseas agents.
Kingfisher will have a full recovery plan in place in two to
three days that will address its financial issues and restore
dozens of flights, Mallya said on Thursday.
Mallya is expected to meet India's aviation regulator on
Tuesday to submit a revised schedule and to talk about a
turnaround plan for the airline, local media reported on Monday.
