SYDNEY Thailand's only active gold mine has yet to receive a formal order from the ruling military government to shut down over claims it was responsible for contamination suffered by villagers and will continue to operate, the mine's Australian owner said on Wednesday.

"The government has yet to provide formal notification to close, and until it does so it is business as usual," a spokesman for Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd (KCN.AX) said.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)