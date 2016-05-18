BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Kingsignal Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up a new JV in Liaoning, with a battery firm and an investment management firm
* Says the JV will be engaged in the provision of aviation products, new energy and new material, and have a registered capital of 104.9 million yuan
* Says company will hold 49 percent stake (51.4 million yuan) in the JV
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO