May 18 Kingsignal Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will set up a new JV in Liaoning, with a battery firm and an investment management firm

* Says the JV will be engaged in the provision of aviation products, new energy and new material, and have a registered capital of 104.9 million yuan

* Says company will hold 49 percent stake (51.4 million yuan) in the JV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)