NEW DELHI, Sept 11 Sugar exports from Brazil's key centre-south region is likely to rise to 25.5 million tonnes in 2013/14 from 22.7 million tonnes a year ago on the back of higher production, an analyst at Macquarie Bank told reporters.

The rise in output in Brazil, the world's top producer and exporter, will put pressure on prices and during 2013/14 average sugar price is seen at 16 cents per lb, Kleber G. Andrioli, global sugar and ethanol research analyst at the bank, said on the sidelines of a conference.

October raw sugar futures on Monday rose 0.25 percent to 19.43 cents per lb.

Sugar output at centre-south region is likely to rise to 35.8 million tonnes in 2013/14 from 32.8 million tonnes a year ago, he said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)