NEW DELHI, Sept 11 Sugar exports from Thailand, the world's No.2 exporter, are likely ease to 7.5 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 7.7 million tonnes in the current year as production falls on poor rainfall in cane-growing areas, a leading producer said on Tuesday.

The country is likely to produce 9.5 million to 10 million tonnes of sugar in the 2012/13 year starting from November, compared with an estimate of 10.2 million tonnes for the current year, Kannika Vongkusolkit, research and marketing strategist at Mitr Phol Sugar Corp, told reporters.

"The lower production estimate is due to poor rains over the growing region during June-July," she said.

The company is planning to set up a new crushing unit with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per day in the 2012/13 season, Vongkusolkit said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)