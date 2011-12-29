Caleb Followill, lead singer of Kings of Leon, performs on stage during their concert at the Rock-en-Seine Festival in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

LOS ANGELES Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill and his wife, Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge, said on Thursday they are expecting their first child, ending a rollercoaster year for the rock band.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together. We can't wait to meet the new addition to our family," Followill and Aldridge said in a statement.

Followill, 29, and Aldridge, 26, married in May in California after dating for two years. This will be the first child for both.

Grammy-winning Kings of Leon, formed by Followill brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan and their cousin Matthew in Nashville, Tennessee, broke through with their 2008 album "Only By the Night," featuring hit singles such as "Sex On Fire."

The band was forced to cancel the remainder of the U.S. leg of their "Come Around Sundown" tour in August. Bass player Jared Followill tweeted at the time, "there are internal sicknesses & problems that have needed to be addressed". The band announced a hiatus shortly afterward.

A documentary, "Talihina Sky: The Story of Kings of Leon," on their rise to fame, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

