DUBLIN Nov 14 Irish building materials group Kingspan said it expected its full-year operating profit would be up more than 20 percent on last year as geographic expansion and more refurbishments made up for weak construction activity in its core UK market.

Construction activity remains very weak, the company said on Monday, warning that markets may retreat further next year.

The No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada and Australasia said it expected to post full-year operating profit of 82 million euros to 85 million euros ($112.6 million to $116.7 million), up from 67.4 million last year, boosted by the acquisition of CRH's European insulation business last year.

Revenues in the three months to Sept. 30 were up 24 percent from a year earlier, including acquisitions, the company said in a statement on its third-quarter performance. Excluding acquisitions, revenues were up 9 percent on a year ago.

Kingspan shares opened up 1.7 percent at 6.05 euros, down 17 percent since the start of the year.

"This is a solid update and shows how Kingspsan has been able to grow organically despite weak construction markets," Merrion Stockbrokers said in a note.

Like its peers, Kingspan has faced higher raw material costs this year, but it said margins had improved as material costs eased in the third quarter.

Kingspan, which has repositioned itself to take advantage of growing energy efficiency agendas, said an increase in refurbishments and geographical expansion had allowed it to buck falls in growth in its core UK market.

Kingspan forecast "gradual progress" for the business next year providing the macroeconomic environment remains stable, but warned the threat of "markets retreating somewhat" remained a real possibility.

It said it had seen slight growth in its non-residential project pipeline, which it said points to "positive medium-term activity." ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)