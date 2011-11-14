* Q3 revenues up 24 pct, including acquisitions
* Shares rise 1.7 pct
DUBLIN Nov 14 Irish building materials
group Kingspan said it expected its full-year operating
profit would be up more than 20 percent on last year as
geographic expansion and more refurbishments made up for weak
construction activity in its core UK market.
Construction activity remains very weak, the company said on
Monday, warning that markets may retreat further next year.
The No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada
and Australasia said it expected to post full-year operating
profit of 82 million euros to 85 million euros ($112.6 million
to $116.7 million), up from 67.4 million last year, boosted by
the acquisition of CRH's European insulation business
last year.
Revenues in the three months to Sept. 30 were up 24 percent
from a year earlier, including acquisitions, the company said in
a statement on its third-quarter performance. Excluding
acquisitions, revenues were up 9 percent on a year ago.
Kingspan shares opened up 1.7 percent at 6.05 euros, down 17
percent since the start of the year.
"This is a solid update and shows how Kingspsan has been
able to grow organically despite weak construction markets,"
Merrion Stockbrokers said in a note.
Like its peers, Kingspan has faced higher raw material costs
this year, but it said margins had improved as material costs
eased in the third quarter.
Kingspan, which has repositioned itself to take advantage of
growing energy efficiency agendas, said an increase in
refurbishments and geographical expansion had allowed it to buck
falls in growth in its core UK market.
Kingspan forecast "gradual progress" for the business next
year providing the macroeconomic environment remains stable, but
warned the threat of "markets retreating somewhat" remained a
real possibility.
It said it had seen slight growth in its non-residential
project pipeline, which it said points to "positive medium-term
activity."
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)