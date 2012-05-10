* Four-month sales up 8 pct to 473 mln euros
* Says sentiment weaker now than at beginning of year
* Grafton says UK market stable, group sales up 5 pct
* Kingspan shares down 1.1 percent
DUBLIN, May 10 Irish building supplies company
Kingspan forecast single-digit first-half sales growth,
after reporting its latest sales were up 8 percent despite a dip
in sentiment.
Kingspan, the No.1 producer of insulation in Britain,
Ireland, Canada and Australasia, said on Thursday major markets
in Britain and Germany were stable, with the Netherlands
remaining difficult.
Its sales rose to 473 million euros ($612 million) in the
four months to end-April, with sales up 5 percent at constant
exchange rates.
"The year opened with relatively more optimism regarding
potential activity levels in some construction markets. This
dissipated somewhat as we progressed through the first quarter
with sentiment weaker now than at the beginning of the year."
"The construction environment in our core markets remains
stable, albeit uncertain, and it is unlikely, that growth will
occur in these markets this year," it said.
Kingspan shares were down 1.1 percent in early trading.
European builders noted weak first quarter earnings after
severe weather, rising fuel costs and cutbacks in domestic
public spending projects.
GRAFTON
Irish building and home improvement supplies group Grafton
also noted subdued volumes in Britain, and said its
first-quarter operating profit rose mainly thanks to
cost-cutting measures.
Sales in the four months to April rose 5.3 percent to 642
million euros, boosted by a favourable exchange rate when
translating sterling turnover against the euro.
Its business in Britain, where it is the fourth-largest
building merchant, showed solid improvement. Grafton competes
with the likes of Travis Perkins and Wolseley.