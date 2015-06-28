HONG KONG, June 28 A group of investors agreed
to buy about $500 million worth of shares in Hong Kong based
investment firm Kingston Financial Group Ltd, the
company said late on Sunday
The group, including Asian private equity firm PAG and hedge
fund firm Quantum Enhanced Fund, is looking to benefit from a
rally in brokerage shares as stock trading in the city soars.
Kingston said it plans to sell 1.76 billion shares at
HK$2.20 each to the investors, putting the total deal at HK$3.87
billion ($499.2 million), according to a filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
Quantum agreed to buy the biggest stake, purchasing 704.5
million shares, with the remainder equally divided between PAG,
Chow Tai Fook Nominee Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire
Cheng Yu Tung, and Wanda Investment. Wanda Investment is a unit
of Dalian Wanda Group, whose chairman Wang Jianlin is China's
richest man.
Shares of Kingston, which offers financial services
including stock brokerage, margin financing and underwriting of
share offerings, have nearly quadrupled in price since the
beginning of the year, buoyed by rising trading volumes in Hong
Kong following the start of a trading link with the Shanghai
stock exchange in November.
Kingston said it plans to use proceeds from the share sale
to expand its margin finance business and IPO financial
services, as well as its asset management business.
Hong Kong's brokers and financial advisors have been drawing
M&A interest by mainland China businesses and billionaire
investors including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and
solar magnate Cheng Kin Ming because or rising trading volumes
in the city.
($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars)
