HONG KONG, June 14 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd has dropped out of the race to buy brewery assets being sold by China Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd after failing to reach an agreement on the price, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, striking a serious blow to the $700 million process.

Beijing Yanjing, China's fourth-largest domestic brewer, was in advanced talks to strike a deal with Kingway after beating the world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, in the final round of bidding, sources previously told Reuters.

"Yanjing was not able to get there on price at the end," the source added.

With Yanjing out, the source said that the process could be re-launched, though no formal communication of that has occurred yet.

A failed Kingway deal would make it the second M&A process to be pulled in Asia this month. Last week, Brambles Ltd , the world's biggest pallet supplier, scrapped a $2 billion deal to sell its Recall information management business because of low offers.

The source declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential. Kingway and AB InBev declined comment.

Efforts to reach Beijing Yanjing for comment were not successful.

Kingway said in January that it plans to sell some of its brewing business in southern China as its profits were pressured by fierce competition and rising costs among other reasons. (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Gallagher)