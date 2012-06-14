* Beijing Yanjing was frontrunner to buy Kingway assets
* Kingway could re-launch the auction process - source
* Kingway shares down 6.7 pct
(Adds details from source, share move)
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, June 14 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co
Ltd has dropped out of the race to buy brewery
assets being sold by China Kingway Brewery Holdings
after failing to reach an agreement on the price, a source said,
dealing a serious blow to what would have been a $700 million
deal.
Beijing Yanjing, China's fourth-largest domestic brewer, was
in advanced talks to strike a deal with Kingway after beating
the world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, in
the final round of bidding, sources previously told Reuters.
"Yanjing was not able to get there on price at the end," the
source, who had direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters.
With Yanjing out, the source said that the process could be
re-launched, though no formal communication of that has occurred
yet.
Shares in Kingway, which has a market value of $558 million,
extended their fall to trade down 6.7 percent, far outpacing a
0.6 percent fall in the benchmark Hong Kong share index.
Beijing Yanjing shares were up 0.7 percent.
A failed Kingway deal would make it the second major M&A
process to be pulled in Asia this month. Last week, Brambles Ltd
, the world's biggest pallet supplier, scrapped a $2
billion deal to sell its Recall information management business
because of low offers.
The source declined to be identified as the discussions were
confidential. Kingway and AB InBev declined comment. Efforts to
reach Beijing Yanjing for comment were not successful.
COST PRESSURES
Kingway said in January that it plans to sell some of its
brewing business in southern China as its profits were pressured
by fierce competition and rising costs among other reasons. The
company's gross profit margins fell to 17.9 percent last year
from 21.8 percent in 2010, while beer sale rose 1 percent, it
said in March.
The auction had also attracted interest from China Resources
Snow Brewery Co and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
among others. Talks with those suitors were broken off several
weeks ago, sources previously told Reuters.
Kingway has said previously that it does not plan to sell an
equity stake in the company. It had asked suitors to submit bids
for equity stakes in six breweries, all beer and beer-related
trade marks, domestic and overseas distribution networks, the
sources had said. The company had planned to retain two of its
production facilities.
An eventual winner would benefit from strong growth in
China's beer consumption, with beer demand in 2010 seen at 450
million hectolitres in 2010, nearly twice that of the United
States, according to data compiler Euromonitor.
China's beer demand is expected to grow 5 percent per year
in coming years, double the 2.5 percent growth forecast for the
global market for 2011.
The euro zone debt crisis, slowing China economy and the
resulting market turmoil are making suitors wary of big M&A
bets. Some buyers are also finding it challenging to finance
their purchases due to falling share prices.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by
Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)