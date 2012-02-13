Feb 13 Chinese brewers including China
Resources Enterprise Ltd and Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
are among potential suitors eyeing bids for the
brewery operations of Hong Kong-listed Kingway Brewery Holdings
Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Kingway is jointly controlled by Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd
(APB), a unit of Singapore food and property
conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd, and the world's
third-largest brewer Heineken NV.
Shares of Kingway, which has a market capitalisation of
about $550 million, were up 2.8 percent on Monday afternoon.
The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
has also expressed interest in buying the assets, Dow Jones
reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The report added that bids were due by the third week of
February and several parties had expressed interest in buying
the assets.
China Resources Enterprise, whose beer brands include Snow,
and Kingway declined comment. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Tsingtao
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in BANGALORE and Donny Kwok in HONG
KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Lewis)