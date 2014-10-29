HANOI Oct 29 Vietnam's confectionery Kinh Do
Corp
* Reports Q3 2014 results
* Net profit during July-September rose 9 percent from the
same time last year to 359.35 billion dong ($16.9 million), the
Ho Chi Minh City-based company said in a filing to the exchange
* Revenue during the third quarter rose 11 percent from a
year ago to 1.96 trillion dong
* Kinh Do is 4.29 percent owned by Singapore-based Dempsey
Hill Capital Pte Ltd, and 3.95 percent owned by Japanese
confectionery firm Ezaki Glico Co Ltd, according to
Reuters latest data
($1=21,245 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)