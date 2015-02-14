RPT--India's green car plan prioritises electric vehicles over hybrids
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
Feb 14 Vietnam's confectionery Kinh Do Corp
* Reports 2014 results
* Says 2014 net profit rose 9 percent from 2013 to 547.02 billion dong ($25.7 million).
* Says revenues last year were up 10 percent from a year ago at 5.16 trillion dong. Further company coverage: KDC.HM ($1=21,300 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
* Received originating summons on 5 May 2017 filed by Fung Chuen as plaintiff against company as defendant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: