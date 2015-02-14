Feb 14 Vietnam's confectionery Kinh Do Corp

* Reports 2014 results

* Says 2014 net profit rose 9 percent from 2013 to 547.02 billion dong ($25.7 million).

* Says revenues last year were up 10 percent from a year ago at 5.16 trillion dong. Further company coverage: KDC.HM ($1=21,300 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Toby Chopra)