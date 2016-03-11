* Stenbeck remain on Kinnevik's board

* To remain on nomination committees in Kinnevik, Millicom

* Tom Boardman proposed as new chairman (Adds quote from senior banker, detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, March 11 Cristina Stenbeck, the main shareholder of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, will step down as chairwoman and quit the board of telecom and media firm Millicom, Kinnevik's second-biggest holding.

Kinnevik and Millicom said on Friday their nomination committees proposed as new chairman Tom Boardman, who has been on Kinnevik's board since 2011.

Stenbeck, who has chaired Kinnevik since 2007 and Millicom since 2014, said she would stay on as a non-executive member of Kinnevik's board and also lead its nomination committee. She will also stay on Millicom's nomination committee.

As chairwoman of Kinnevik, Stenbeck broadened its portfolio from one focused on investments in mobile telecoms, media and packaging, to include e-commerce and other online services. She also sold packaging firm Korsnas, in which Kinnevik had been the main owner since 1936.

A senior banker who has done business with Kinnevik companies said the move would probably mean little in practice for the running of the group but free up some of Stenbeck's time.

"At the end of the day, she is still the one who decides everything anyway," the banker said.

Kinnevik spokeswoman Torun Litzen said: "She will get more time to meet entrepreneurs, learn about new business models and visit new markets and so on, so she frees up some time to do that."

Stenbeck also announced this month she would leave the board of German online fashion retailer Zalando, Kinnevik's biggest holding, which she had chaired since 2014. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard and Susan Thomas)