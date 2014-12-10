BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
STOCKHOLM Dec 10 Former Swedish finance minister Anders Borg has been nominated to the boards of investment firm Kinnevik and telecom operator Millicom, the companies said on Wednesday.
Kinnevik said Borg had been nominated for the role as deputy chairman in the group and that he would work on broader business development across the group.
Borg has also been nominated for a seat on the board in Millicom, where Kinnevik is the top shareholder, the telecom operator said in a separate statement.
Anders Borg served as Sweden's finance minister between 2006 and 2014. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.