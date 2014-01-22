* Kinnevik shares almost tripled during tenure
* Stock extends slide on concern about fashion firm
* Investment firm shifts focus to technology, e-commerce
* Brunell to stay on as director of key Kinnevik firms
STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 Mia Brunell Livfors is
stepping down as chief executive of Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik to seek a new challenge after eight years
helping to transform the company into a leading investor in
technology and e-commerce.
Brunell, who joined Kinnevik in 1992 and was CEO since
August 2006, will stay in her role until a successor is
appointed and will continue to be involved even after that,
staying as a director of four companies the group invests in.
Founded in 1936, Kinnevik grew to become one of the largest
listed investment companies in Europe with a market
capitalisation of 73.9 billion Swedish crowns ($11.4 billion)
and is controlled by Sweden's wealthy Stenbeck family.
Under current chairman Cristina Stenbeck and her father Jan
Stenbeck, Kinnevik has shifted focus towards e-commerce,
telecommunications and media and away from investments in
traditional Swedish industries such as paper and steel.
"Mia ... has been instrumental in the development of
Kinnevik over the last eight years. She has laid the foundations
for Kinnevik's next phase of transformation," Cristina Stenbeck
said in a statement.
Shares in Kinnevik, which had almost tripled since Brunell
took over in 2006, were down 2 percent on the news.
That extends a sharp fall in the stock that started last
week following reports that suggested growth was slowing at
Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, in which
Kinnevik holds a large stake.
Berlin-based Zalando, which competes with Britain's ASOS
and is viewed as a prime candidate for a listing this
year, changed its structure last month and appointed Brunell as
chair of a new six-person supervisory board.
Brunell, 48, will remain a director of telecoms firms Tele2
, Millicom, online retail specialist CDON
Group and media firm Modern Times Group,
where she served as finance chief from 2001 to 2006.