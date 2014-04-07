* Grabau replaces Mia Brunell Livfors who resigned in Jan

By Mia Shanley and Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, April 7 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Monday it had picked board member and former Goldman Sachs banker Lorenzo Grabau as chief executive, as the company deepens its push into technology and e-commerce.

Founded in 1936, Kinnevik is one of the largest listed investment companies in Europe, having transformed itself from an industrial concern into a telecoms and media group and in recent years expanded into online services.

"Lorenzo is the perfect choice to take on the CEO role ... as we strengthen our position as a best-in-class, value-added investor that can drive industry consolidation in mature businesses and support new founder-led digital growth companies," Chairwoman Cristina Stenbeck said in a statement.

Grabau became a board member of MTG, a media group controlled by Kinnevik, in 2011. He joined Kinnevik's board in 2013 and is also on the boards of other Kinnevik companies including emerging markets telecom firm Millicom and Europe's biggest online fashion firm, Zalando.

Kinnevik has been looking for a new CEO since Mia Brunell Livfors announced in January she was stepping down to seek a new challenge after nearly a decade as head of the company, which has a stock market value of 73.9 billion Swedish crowns ($11.4 billion).

She stays on as a director of four companies in which the group invests.

Kinnevik has a 37 percent stake in Zalando. It also has major stakes in telecoms groups Tele2 and Rocket Internet in Germany.

"Kinnevik today has three strong pillars: the established listed core holdings, the investment in Rocket Internet and a number of direct investments in promising online businesses," said Stenbeck, a member of the controlling family of that name. (Editing by David Holmes)