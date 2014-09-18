By Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm
| STOCKHOLM, Sept 18
STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 Painful memories of the
Internet bubble more than a decade ago are likely to cut the
risk that tech stocks get too frothy as online newcomers Zalando
and Rocket Internet prepare to make market debuts, the CEO of
Sweden's Kinnevik said.
The Swedish company is the biggest investor in German online
fashion retailer Zalando and has an 18.5 percent stake in
venture capital company Rocket Internet, which has ambitions to
be the largest Internet business outside the United States and
China.
The two companies' plans to go public coincide with a flurry
of other big e-commerce listings, including Alibaba's
$22 billion share sale on Thursday in what may be the world's
largest ever initial public offering.
Rich valuations for tech start-ups such as messaging service
Snapchat and taxi app Uber, based on latest funding rounds, have
raised eyebrows as the Nasdaq pushes towards a peak last
seen in 2000 before the tech bubble burst.
When asked if technology markets could be looking a little
frothy, Kinnevik Chief Executive Lorenzo Grabau said: "I think
the tech sector went through a very major bubble a decade or 15
years ago and I think a lot of investors still bear the scars
today, and so they approach matters with a degree of 'once
bitten twice shy'."
"I think Alibaba's IPO has been described as moderately
priced. Investors are well aware of the risk," he told Reuters
on the sidelines of Kinnevik's capital markets day on Thursday.
Kinnevik, founded in 1936, is one of the largest listed
investment companies in Europe, having transformed itself from
an industrial group into a telecoms and media giant.
Its next move was into e-commerce via its bet on Zalando and
a number of emerging market fashion businesses under the Rocket
Internet umbrella.
Zalando, also a Rocket Internet start-up, is now Europe's
biggest online fashion retailer and potentially Kinnevik's star
holding.
Grabau said he expected strong investor demand in both
Zalando and Rocket Internet's listings, and did not expect them
to drain investor interest from Kinnevik itself, which backed
them early on and which will continue to hold major stakes.
"I think the equity story of the three companies (Zalando,
Rocket and Kinnevik) is very distinct, and I think there is a
place for all of us to be successful in the equity markets,"
said Grabau, a former Goldman Sachs banker hired earlier this
year as Zalando and Rocket Internet prepared to go public.
He said there was no shortage of investor cash looking for a
return given the level of interest rates. "I think there are
plenty of investors interested in the different stories."
Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F priced its initial public offering on
Wednesday in a range of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, which
could value the company at up to 5.6 billion euros ($7.2 bln).
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Bjorn Gustafsson said his view was
that Zalando's pricing was on the cautious side to ensure
investor interest. "It's crucial they get this right as they get
ready to IPO Rocket Internet as well."
Rocket Internet, which helped launch Zalando, unveiled plans
last week for a listing that could value the business at about
$6.5 billion.
Kinnevik, controlled by Sweden's Stenbeck family, has
produced an average effective yield of about 17 percent for
shareholders in the last 30 years. Its net asset value has
roughly tripled since 2009 to 68.5 billion Swedish crowns (9.59
billion US dollar) at the end of June
Its e-commerce investment portfolio makes up about 39
percent of its holdings, while telecoms is the biggest at 50
percent of the total, according to the company's website.
But Kinnevik shares have fallen 14 percent year-to-date,
partly on expectations investors may shift their holdings in
favour of direct ownership in Zalando and Rocket Internet, and
also due to concerns over the group's exposure to Russia.
Kinnevik still has major stakes in telecoms operators Tele2
and Millicom, assets which represent
about half of its total investments.
Grabau said the telecoms assets remained key to the
investment group and provided good cash flow even though they
were lower growth.
Regarding its Tele2 business in Sweden and possible
consolidation opportunities in the country, Grabau said he did
not foresee any imminent deals.
"I believe the markets can totally sustain four profitable
operators as shown with most European countries," he said,
referring to Sweden's main telecoms companies.
(1 US dollar = 7.1400 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm. Editing by Jane
Merriman)